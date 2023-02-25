Hollywood Interior Designer Jake Arnold Debuts “Aspirational and Attainable” Line with Crate & Barrel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

When stars such as Zendaya, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Aaron Paul or Katy Perry need a home makeover, they turn to Jake Arnold. The Hollywood-loved interior designer has dreamed up abodes for no shortage of A-listers, but anyone can get his bold 1940s-meets-contemporary design aesthetic with his new Crate & Barrel collection.

Priced from $20 to $3,199, Arnold’s 50-piece line comprises living room, dining and bedroom furnishings as well as bedding, lighting, tabletop accessories and more in “very muted, understated, but still impactful” color palettes and designs, he tells The Hollywood Reporter. Standouts include sculptural oak wood bar cabinets and coffee tables, plush sofas and slipcovered chairs in cognac velvet or white linen, hand-forged black metal candle holders, wood and rattan dining chairs, oversized woven baskets, pendant lamps and more. (Items are currently available for preorder and will begin shipping in approximately late April.)

“The hardest thing that people struggle with is they see all these amazing images of rooms that sometimes don’t feel attainable,” says the British-born, Los Angeles-based Arnold, who is also a co-founder of the online design consultancy platform The Expert.

“The whole inspiration for the collection was to make high design that’s aspirational [be] attainable. I love seeing people’s responses. [They say], ‘I can finally afford something like this. I can’t believe I can actually buy that chair that I saw in a picture.’ We have these beautiful marble accent trays. Just the price point on something like this from Crate & Barrel to get this level of quality and this beautiful stone, if someone bought this as a gift for me or anyone, they’d be thrilled.”

Arnold and Crate & Barrel shot campaign imagery for the debut collection inside a home that the designer and Plus Development updated in L.A.’s Hancock Park neighborhood. Courtesy of Adrian Gault/Crate & Barrel

“The tones are rich and layered and have a mood to them and they’re very much able to mix with some someone’s personal style,” notes Arnold. “So if you were to buy one chair or a lamp, or the whole collection, you can really like infuse your own personal style or you can have all of these pieces mixed and matched and create your own point of view. This chair could be one accent piece against a wall. Or you could have 12 of them around a dining table. Or if you did these four chairs together with a coffee table or two in a living room or just one in a bedroom — we were so mindful of that during the design. The way we’ve approached it is very much how we furnish client houses.”

Versatility and flexibility were key for Arnold as he worked closely with the home furnishing retailer’s product design team, led by svp of product design Sebastian Brauer, to create pieces that could function as subtle accents or big statements. “Every single part of my vision was executed to perfection from day one. And collaborating with the furniture designers, talking about production, the materials, the finishes — it was so important for me, obviously doing clients and private residences — to really see it in fruition how the woods and the metals and stones, and everything from the tiniest nuance to unfilled peat parts of the travertine, to the forged iron.”

Courtesy of Adrian Gault/Crate & Barrel

The furniture that Arnold is drawn to “represents such a huge spectrum of people’s tastes because it is very French, 1940s or [Alberto] Giacometti-esque if it’s mixed with one type of piece of furniture. You can go super formal and traditional, depending on whether you put it with prints or however you want to style it,” he says. “The line [works for] residential, commercial, a big house, small house, apartment … and that was the goal.”

“Crate & Barrel is the most iconic retailer in the whole country, [if not the] world. I grew up with Crate & Barrel, so this is the biggest thing I’ve done today,” added Arnold.

Up next for Arnold is a new book coming out this fall, and his namesake interior design firm will next tackle an “exciting” residential project in Switzerland — which of course will feature his Crate & Barrel designs.

Shop the full collection at Crate & Barrel in stores and online here, and see a few favorites below.

Jake Arnold x Crate & Barrel Harwich Woven Rattan Dome Pendant Lights Jake Arnold x Crate & Barrel Harwich Woven Rattan Dome Pendant Lights $349 and up Buy now

Jake Arnold x Crate & Barrel Broome Upholstered Green Dining Chair Jake Arnold x Crate & Barrel Broome Upholstered Green Dining Chair $599 Buy now

Jake Arnold x Crate & Barrel Harrow 23-Inch Throw Pillow Cover Jake Arnold x Crate & Barrel Harrow 23-Inch Throw Pillow Cover $55 Buy now

Jake Arnold x Crate & Barrel Jude Cotton Linen Bed Sheet Set Jake Arnold x Crate & Barrel Jude Cotton Linen Bed Sheet Set $70 and up Buy now

Jake Arnold x Crate & Barrel Foliate Walnut Wood Storage Cabinet Courtesy of Crate & Barrel Jake Arnold x Crate & Barrel Foliate Walnut Wood Storage Cabinet $3,199 Buy now

Jake Arnold x Crate & Barrel Montecito Chunky Woven Baskets Jake Arnold x Crate & Barrel Montecito Chunky Woven Baskets $100 and up Buy now

Jake Arnold x Crate & Barrel Forge Barley Brown Oak Wood Dining Arm Chair Jake Arnold x Crate & Barrel Forge Dining Arm Chair $599 Buy now

Jake Arnold x Crate & Barrel Leo Marble Trays Jake Arnold x Crate & Barrel Leo Marble Trays $199 each Buy now