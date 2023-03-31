New James Bond Travel Experience Will Create Exclusive Activities Inspired by ‘Casino Royale,’ ‘Spectre’ and More 007 Films

James Bond is 60. To celebrate that major cinematic — not to mention spy adventure — milestone, the bespoke travel company Black Tomato has partnered with film company EON Productions to bring into reality iconic moments for the ultimate thrill–seeking traveler who chases rare experiences.

Dubbed ‘The Assignment,’ their out-of-this-world European itinerary is full of Bond-inspired activities, special effects and stunts, decadent splurges and privileged access. Pricing starts at $18,500 per person for the fabulous five-night-minimum exploit (including two or more destinations, excluding airfare), and there are 60 customizable limited-edition trips available. They each come with an exclusively commissioned Dr. No–inspired attaché case from Globe-Trotter.

“It has been great to play a role in bringing components of the itinerary to life,” says Oscar-winning special effects supervisor and human Bond encyclopedia Chris Corbould, OBE.

Corbould, who was nominated for No Time To Die, adds that his consultations on the special itinerary have included “delivering some behind-the-scenes insight into how we created the collapsing, sinking Venetian home in Casino Royale and the high-octane alpine pursuits in Spectre. … It’s about imparting a glimpse into how, through the skill and talent of a whole host of people, we pull off the seemingly impossible, in a way befitting of Bond.” He will be (pending availability) a private guide for guests through the interactive cinematic installation 007 Elements on the summit of Austria’s Gaislachkogl and a lunch date at ice Q restaurant at a table overlooking the exact place Daniel Craig as Bond first walked up to Hoffler Klinik in Spectre and met Madeline Swann (Léa Seydoux).

Bond location manager Ali James is particularly excited about the U.K. offerings, where guests stay at The Corinthia Hotel in London and can experience a privately guided high-speed chase down the Thames, captured by a drone, before taking a masterclass on stunt techniques with Lee Morrison, who oversaw chases, fights, falls and more on the last five films.

Says James, “As I worked closely as a location manager on Spectre, it’s a particular thrill to showcase in person and on location how we made cinematic magic happen in London and how the process comes together when you have so many destination options at your disposal.”

Adrenaline rushes are also on tap in Chantilly, France — an hour away from selected bolthole Hôtel de Crillon, Paris, A Rosewood Hotel — where the horse race and party scenes in A View to a Kill were filmed. That outing includes visiting some of the most expensive thoroughbred horses on Earth, riding on the grounds of Château de Chantilly, taking a private tour of the Royal Stables (which include three Raphael paintings) and having a Bond-inspired lunch including favorites such as Beluga caviar and canard a l’orange.

Possibilities also include a yacht cruise on Monaco’s Cote d’Azur with Octopussy Bond girl Carole Ashby, a behind-the-scenes tour of Casino de Monte-Carlo and waterskiing on Lake Como before jumping on a seaplane and then a wooden Riva boat to visit a villa from Casino Royale. As a grand finale, guests can check into Hotel Cipriani, Venice, A Belmond Hotel, for a host of recreated film moments. Those include a surreal evening on the island of Murano at a seemingly abandoned glass factory complete with private glass-blowing demonstration and candlelit wine-paired four-course dinner. Completely off-limits to the general public, it’s absolutely Bond-worthy in every way.

Trips can be booked beginning March 30, 2023, but travel is most recommended from May onwards.