Jamie Foxx Says He’s “Finally Startin to Feel Like Myself” in Latest Health Update

Jamie Foxx says he’s feeling more like himself three weeks after he spoke out for the first time about his medical complication in April.

In the brief Instagram post, which the Ray and They Cloned Tyrone actor posted on Wednesday, he expressed gratitude once again for those who have supported him before sharing how he’s feeling in much better health.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light,” he said in the caption of a series of photos. “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day…”

Hollywood showed its support in the replies, with messages of well-wishes from the likes of Octavia Spencer, Naomi Campbell, Tina Lawson, Tamar Braxton and Jeremy Renner. “Bless you my friend,” Renner, who faced his own medical emergency earlier this year, wrote, while Spencer adding, “Glad you’re better.”

Foxx posted a video in July, sharing similar sentiments of thanks, but like his most recent statement, did not offer specifics on the health issue he faced in the spring. He did, however, acknowledge that it impacted him greatly, stating, “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through.”

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” he continued. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

The God Is a Bullet actor also addressed rumors that he was blind or paralyzed following the April incident. “As you can see, the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine,” he said. “I’m not paralyzed, but … I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

Foxx’s daughter Corinne initially shared the news that the actor was hospitalized while filming Netflix’s Back in Action in Atlanta. At the time, she noted he was “already on his way to recovery,” but shared few other details before a May update confirmed Foxx had left the hospital and was back home “recuperating.”