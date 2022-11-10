Jamie Lee Curtis to Receive Hollywood Icon Award at Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Disco Ball

Jamie Lee Curtis is booked for the ball — the Disco Ball.

The veteran star has been selected to receive the Hollywood Icon Award during the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai’s Disco Ball event. Scheduled for Nov. 30 in the garden at the Beverly Hilton hotel, the event will be hosted by Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander. The honorees roster also includes Nadine Schiff-Rosen and Fred Rosen who will be feted with a Humanitarian Award.

For more than 60 years, Women’s Guild has supported healthcare through research and innovation. Women’s Guild members have raised more than $70 million in support of Cedars-Sinai’s work. That includes the current project, the Women’s Guild Neurology Project, an initiative that supports research and education for the treatment of neurological disorders including stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), dementias, epilepsy and migraines.

Curtis arrives to the honor after a banner year, starring for a final time as Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends, after a critically acclaimed turn opposite Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She also recently cemented her legacy outside the TCL Chinese Theater. She next stars as Madame Leota in Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

The Rosens are the founders of Temple Sinai Center for Mental Health. Schiff-Rosen has worked as a journalist with resume that includes a stint on CBS Evening News. She now serves as president and CEO of Hope Springs Entertainment. Fred Rosen has served as a chief executive and board member of public and private companies including Ticketmaster. He currently serves the board of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Jason Alexander Courtesy of Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai