Jamie Lee Curtis Says Her Youngest Child Is Trans, Has Watched Her Daughter Transition With “Pride”

Jamie Lee Curtis’ youngest child with husband Christoper Guest has transitioned.

The Knives Out and Halloween actress proudly shared the news with her daughter Ruby’s permission in a new interview with AARP magazine. The wide-ranging conversation touches on the philanthropist, actor and author’s “great mental migration” that started in her 50s after raising her two children into adulthood, overcoming drug addiction and “doing a whole lot of reading.”

Describing this point in her life as one of “shedding,” Curtis told the magazine that in addition to other things she’s letting go of like “vampire” friendships, she’s also ditched one of the biggest and oldest ideas: that gender is fixed. That’s when she shared that her daughter Ruby, a 25-year-old computer gaming editor, had transitioned.

Curtis said that she and Guest “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby” before announcing that Ruby also has plans to marry her fiancé. “She and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate,” Curtis said.

Ruby is the second of two children with Guest, her partner of more than 35 years. Her oldest, Annie, is 34 and married.

During the interview, Curtis also spoke about her marriage to Guest, who she called her “one and only.” The actress shared that on their 35th wedding anniversary, she had written him a song. The lyrics, which included the chorus of “I feel safe when I drive up and see that you are home,” celebrate how Guest continues to make her feel after so many years.

“That’s the long marriage,” Curtis said, elaborating on the lyrics. “It’s the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I’m not alone, and that he’s here.”