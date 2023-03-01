Apple TV+ Series ‘Jane’ Inspires California Science Center Exhibit for Kids, Families

Jane is coming to life at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.

Apple TV+ and Sinking Ship Entertainment announced a new kids museum experience based on Jane, the forthcoming 10-episode mission-driven series inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. The exhibit will be called “Jane’s Endangered Animal Experience” and will post up in April inside the California Science Center as well as the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh.

Produced in partnership with Flying Fish Exhibits, “Jane’s Endangered Animal Experience” offers kids and families the chance to learn about the North American honey bee, fly in a replica of Jane’s high-tech pod vehicle, collect pollen, evade predators and climb onto a custom-built, kid-sized model of a bee. This spring will also see the release of the companion book set Jane’s Endangered Animal Guide, which will be released on April 11.

Jane Courtesy of AppleTV+

As for the live-action and CGI series, Jane follows Jane Garcia (Ava Louise Murchison), a 9-year-old budding environmentalist who is on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her imagination, Jane takes best friends David (Mason Blomberg) and Greybeard the chimpanzee on adventures to protect wild animals because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall, “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

Jane premieres globally on April 14 on Apple TV+. It comes from Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson (Dino Dana) who is a founding partner of Sinking Ship. The series was made in connection with the Jane Goodall Institute, the global community conservation organization that advances the vision and work of the acclaimed primatologist. Goodall’s work protecting chimpanzees and inspiring people to conserve the natural world was previously covered in the 2017 film Jane by Brett Morgen.