Producer Jason Blum Dresses Up as Robotic Doll ‘M3GAN’ for Blumhouse Halloween Party

Jason Blum is … M3GAN.

At least he was on Thursday night. The super producer took to Twitter to share a Halloween-ready makeover that saw the 53-year-old Blumhouse founder transformed into the title character from the company’s upcoming horror entry M3GAN.

And for those of you who want a closer look. Those bags are a little scary. I’m kind of like a #M3GAN 2.0. (40 years later) pic.twitter.com/13D1IfQhln — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) October 28, 2022

With more than 200 credits on his resume, the prolific Blum had plenty of big-screen characters to pick from for this year’s costume, but he went with the one that recently went viral after the trailer dropped earlier this month.

The film, directed by Gerard Johnstone from a script by Akela Cooper, centers on a robotic doll that is described as a “marvel of artificial intelligence.” Designed by a brilliant toy company roboticist named Gemma (Allison Williams), M3GAN can become friend and teacher, playmate and protector for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece Cady (Violet McGraw), she pairs the M3GAN prototype with Cady only to see the situation spiral out of control.

Judging by the trailer and early promotional materials, Blum nailed the costume down to M3GAN’S long blonde tresses and preppy ensemble. He started teasing this year’s installment early in the week, sharing that his costume was still “a big secret.” However, he inched closer to the big reveal early in the evening by showing photographic evidence of the makeover with his 154,600 followers. “It’s happening,” he wrote, followed by close-ups of his face with fresh coats of make-up.

They have pulled my skin back. I got a face lift for the night. I have never considered getting cosmetic work done on my face but now I have a whole new attitude!! Tomorrow is a new day! pic.twitter.com/fiUv9VBLU2 — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) October 28, 2022

Happy Halloween, folks. A lot of you guessed it right. #M3GAN pic.twitter.com/MFotMNLTDU — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) October 28, 2022

Blum, who just released the latest Halloween entry Halloween Ends, has a long history of dressing up in outrageous costumes. In 2019, he and wife Lauren dressed up as characters from a Lichtenstein party. A year prior, the husband and wife partnered on their looks by playing onetime power lawyer Michael Avenatti and his client Stormy Daniels with Blum doing his best impression as the porn star. In 2016, they were Dorothy and the Wicked Witch of the West from the classic film The Wizard of Oz. In 2015, he played another title character from one of his films, Jem, from that year’s Jem and the Holograms.

See those looks below, and see M3GAN in theaters on Jan. 13.

My wife and I dressed as characters from a Lichtenstein painting for our @blumhouse Halloween Party. I think her costume was a bit more successful! pic.twitter.com/CUxf2gr2Yi — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) October 18, 2019

I'm sorry many of you didn't see or didn't like #JemTheMovie-Last nights outfit-JEM remains one of my favorites pic.twitter.com/jMj2AzGSSA — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) October 25, 2015