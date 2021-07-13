Jason Sudeikis Opens Up About His Split From Olivia Wilde and Viral Golden Globes Appearance

Jason Sudeikis is opening up about Ted Lasso, his viral Golden Globes appearance and his split from ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde.

In his GQ profile, published on Tuesday, the actor broke his silence for the first time about his breakup from Wilde. The break-up occurred in November of last year, Sudeikis confirmed, along with the fact that they no longer share their Brooklyn home.

Following their separation, photos of Wilde holding hands with singer Harry Styles surfaced in January, and since then, the two — who met on the set of Wilde’s second directorial project Don’t Worry Darling — have continued to be spotted together. Sudeikis, meanwhile, noted that he still doesn’t have complete clarity on the end of his seven-year engagement to Wilde.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” Sudeikis told the magazine. “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

Until then, the 45-year-old actor plans to use the split as a life lesson.

“That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he said. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

Sudeikis and Wilde, 37, share two children. In the GQ interview, he also recalled their return to the aforementioned Brooklyn house, which they hadn’t set foot in for two years as it was being renovated: “The kids darted in. Last time Daisy was in that house, she slept in a crib. So now she has a new big bed. It was hilarious. I walked up there after like 15 minutes and both rooms were a mess.”

Filming just wrapped on season two of Ted Lasso, and the soccer sitcom scored 20 Emmy nominations on Tuesday. In February, the series also secured the best actor Golden Globe for Sudeikis.

Clad in a tie-dyed hoodie made by his sister’s clothing company, Sudeikis accepted the award over Zoom, and before long, people had begun speculating about his mental and physical state.

“I was neither high nor heartbroken,” Sudeikis clarified, telling GQ that the reason he wore a hoodie was because it was late at night and he simply didn’t feel like wearing a suit. “So yeah, off it came and it was like, ‘This is how I feel. I believe in moving forward.'”

Read the complete interview here.