Jean Smart Reveals She’s Recovering From Recent Heart Procedure

Jean Smart is encouraging people to talk to their doctors about their heart health amid recovering from a recent procedure.

The Hacks actress and Emmy winner revealed she has recently undergone a “successful heart procedure” in an Instagram post on Thursday. Smart shared that her decision to speak publicly about her private health condition, was due to it being American Heart Month.

“February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I’m recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure,” she wrote. “I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate.”

She concluded her message, which offered no other details, with a small plea to her fans and readers. “Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I’m very glad I did,” she said.

Amid Smart’s recovery, some departments on Hacks‘ third season have paused production, a source familiar with the situation told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend. HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes,” HBO Max and Universal TV said in a joint statement.

Smart’s health condition was not previously publicly known, but she has discussed her health publicly before, including her experience with Type 1 diabetes, even suggesting that she began her acting career as an indirect result of that, in an interview with The New Yorker.

“My mother insisted that I stay in Seattle for college. I had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when I was thirteen, and she still hadn’t gotten over that by the time I was getting ready to graduate high school. She was afraid, I think, for me to go out of state to school,” Smart said of her decision to attend the “phenomenal theatre program” at University of Washington. “So I have my mother and my diabetes to thank.”

This is also not the first time heart health has impacted Smart’s life. The Emmy-winning actress and Hacks star lost her husband of more than 30 years, Richard Gilliland, unexpectedly in 2021 from a heart-related condition.

11:20 a.m. This story has been updated with details on the Hacks production pauses and statement from HBO Max and Universal TV.