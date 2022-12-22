Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr Are Engaged

Two years after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title, team controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss has another reason to celebrate.

She and actor Jay Mohr are engaged, a representative for Buss told The Hollywood Reporter. The couple have yet to set a wedding date.

Buss, 61, has previously posted to social media about the relationship, including a tweet from September 2021 on her 60th birthday that featured a photo of the pair kissing. She included the message, “Happiness. Love. Joy. That’s what you have given me on my birthday and every day in between. This picture, taken at our friend’s wedding in June, tells the story, our story. I guess really can have it all. I love you @jaymohr37.”

The Lakers exec was previously married to volleyball player Steve Timmons, and she was engaged to former Lakers coach Phil Jackson prior to the pair announcing their split in 2016. Mohr, 52, whose credits include playing a sports agent in Jerry Maguire, has two previous marriages, to model Nicole Chamberlain and actress Nikki Cox.

Buss has been busy of late, in addition to her regular duties with the Lakers. She executive produced Hulu’s docuseries Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers, which debuted in August, and is an owner of the all-female wrestling league Women Of Wrestling that relaunched in syndication via Paramount Global Content Distribution in September.

Actress Hadley Robinson portrays Buss on HBO’s scripted series Winning Time, which focuses on the Lakers’ 1980s Showtime-era heyday when her late father, Dr. Jerry Buss (played by John C. Reilly), owned the team. During a previous interview with THR, Buss, who is not involved in the Adam McKay-produced show, explained that she had mixed feelings after watching the first season: “They got a lot of stuff right, and they got a lot of stuff wrong. I thought John C. Reilly did a good job playing my dad and in capturing that enthusiasm that he had for the sports; some of the other stuff, not so much.”