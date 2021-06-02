Despite Boycott, Jeffrey Katzenberg Makes Surprise Appearance at Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge

Power dining is back across Los Angeles, and that includes the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge, where, on a recent May afternoon, it looked like business as usual. Jennifer Lopez arrived with longtime manager Benny Medina, while legal eagle Robert Shapiro broke bread nearby. But the sighting that had insiders raising their eyebrows was Jeffrey Katzenberg.

The mogul was among the first big names to boycott the hotel over the anti-gay politics of its owner, the Sultan of Brunei, in 2014. The Katzenberg-spearheaded Motion Picture & Television Fund’s Night Before gala — held at the hotel for years — subsequently found a new home. Since then, Katzenberg has been spotted there by THR sources on only one other occasion, Kirk Douglas’ 100th birthday lunch in 2017.

But don’t call it a sign his boycott is officially over: A Katzenberg rep tells THR that he had a business meeting there, but his appearance has no bearing on the Night Before event.

