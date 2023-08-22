Jennifer Aniston: “I’m So Over Cancel Culture, Is There No Redemption?”

Jennifer Aniston is offering her perspective on “cancel culture.”

The 54-year-old star declared in a new interview: “I’m so over cancel culture. I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means … Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

Aniston made the remarks in a Wall Street Journal magazine profile, where she added that she had some uncomfortable moments with the disgraced producer. “He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey,'” she said. “Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up.’ I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.” (The Journal added that Weinstein told them “[Aniston] never had any uncomfortable instances with me.”)

Merriam-Webster defines cancel culture as “the practice or tendency of engaging in mass canceling as a way of expressing disapproval and exerting social pressure.”

The number of celebrities that have criticized cancel culture is getting pretty long: From Lizzo to Chris Rock to Goldie Hawn to Molly Ringwald to Cate Blanchett.

Yet others have challenged the notion that cancel culture is a legit social movement.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael said in a Hollywood Reporter roundtable, “Cancellation, that’s not real. The boogeyman doesn’t exist. We got to get over that. Like, if you do something wrong in your personal life, you should go to jail. Like, actual jail. And then everything else is like, ‘What are we talking about? … I think that’s just to give boring people something interesting to talk about, like a ghost villain.”

And singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers opined to Teen Vogue, “I mean, is [cancel culture] real? Who’s lost their job politically? One huge offender is in jail for actual sex crimes, and then anything short of that is, maybe, they lose a couple friends or lose a couple jobs. Then five years later, they’re like, ‘Sorry, sorry, sorry.’ And they come back, but they never apologize—they never go away.”

Aniston’s Apple TV+ series The Morning Show chronicles a fictional news program that’s rocked by a sexual misconduct scandal and is returning for its third season in September.