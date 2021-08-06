Jennifer Aniston Responds to Criticisms of Vaccine Stance: “We Have to Care About More Than Just Ourselves”

Jennifer Aniston has shed more light on her decision to remove people from her weekly routine who carry anti-vaccine views, sharing that her position on vaccination is driven by a desire to protect other unvaccinated people, including the immunocompromised.

In an Instagram story posted to her account on Thursday, the Morning Show and Murder Mystery star answered a fan who questioned the actress’ decision to “worry about the unvaxxed around her” if she herself has been vaccinated for COVID. The question follows comments Aniston made as part of InStyle‘s September cover story, in which she shared that she had removed unnamed people from her weekly routine for refusing to get vaccinated.

“If you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me,” Aniston replied, a reference to emerging data that shows vaccinated people can still get and transmit the virus.

“I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die,” she elaborated. “BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk.”

She added, “THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves,” before posting a photo of embroidery that says, “What doesn’t kill you mutates and tries again.”

On July 27, the CDC updated its guidance on indoor masking after new research from recent outbreak investigations showed that vaccinated people can carry as much virus as those who are unvaccinated. While rare, breakthrough infections can still happen, with vaccinated people either being asymptotic and, in fewer cases, showing symptoms.

In Aniston’s cover story, which was published on July 3, the actress said it was “unfortunate” that she “lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated].” She also expressed that she felt it was a “moral and professional obligation” to inform people of one’s vaccination status.

“I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day,” she told the magazine. “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”