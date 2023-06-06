Jennifer Aniston Partners With Fitness Brand Pvolve, Talks Workout Routine and Music Choices: “I Love Rihanna”

Jennifer Aniston has a new gig.

The star has partnered with Pvolve, described as “an omni-channel functional fitness company” (aka a home workout brand), to pitch in on product development, marketing and programming strategy while also fronting future ad campaigns. News of the deal broke Tuesday and along with it, Aniston sat for a slew of interviews to discuss all things fitness.

Aniston, who previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she prefers being involved behind-the-scenes with products and brands as opposed to just being a hired face, said Pvolve was introduced to her by a close friend. According to the brand’s website, Pvolve “combines low-impact functional fitness with resistance-based equipment to deliver results beyond a traditional workout.”

“My girlfriend, who I hadn’t seen since the pandemic, had completely transformed her body. Her body was beautiful, but she also said her energy was like it had never been before,” she explained to InStyle, adding that it has transformed how she thinks about exercise. “When you’re in a mindset of, ‘I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won’t get a good workout,’ it’s daunting. I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body.”

She even said a physical therapist gave her a Barbie covered in Kinesio tape to show “every injury I’ve had in the last 15 years.” After trying loads of workout routines, she now knows what works best for her. “Crossfit is too aggressive. It’s about quantity, not quality, and it’s too hard on the body,” she said, likening it to boxing. “I had a great time, but it was really hard on my wrists.”

Also not fun? Working out alone. “I much prefer working out with friends,” she continued to InStyle. “Doing your own workout by yourself, meh. If you get some good music going you can have fun, but I like to be guided. It’s too easy for me to do things less correctly than I should.” As for what she’s grooving to these days, Aniston revealed, “I’m really into Lizzo right now, I love Rihanna, of course, and I love old-school ’90s hip-hop.”