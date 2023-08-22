Jennifer Aniston Debuts Global Ad Campaign for Fitness Brand Pvolve: “Strength That Sets You Free”

Jennifer Aniston is the star of a new global ad campaign.

The Emmy Award-winning actress, producer, entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast is the face of a new campaign for Pvolve, the “omni-channel functional fitness company” that she linked up with over the summer. When news of the partnership broke, it was reported that Aniston would serve as a brand partner and pitch in on product development, marketing and programming strategy as well as front ad campaigns.

The first one debuted today and features Aniston leading the “Strength That Sets You Free,” designed to emphasize “the sculpted results you can see to an enhanced mind-body connection you can feel, benefitting members throughout all phases of life.” The campaign was filmed in Los Angeles and is credited as an ongoing collaborative effort between Pvolve, Aniston and creative agency 72andSunny.

Jennifer Aniston is featured in Pvolve’s first global ad campaign, “A Strength That Sets You Free,” which was filmed in Los Angeles. Pvolve

The creative team includes director Loren Denis, Oscar winner Linus Sandgren as director of photography and celebrity photographer Zoey Grossman. Pvolve’s campaign will appear on national cable TV and streaming platforms such as Hulu and Peacock, among others.

“I’m excited for the launch of our new Pvolve campaign, to spread the word about this incredible method,” Aniston said. “I hope everyone tries it and experiences firsthand how incredible your mind and body will feel working out in this way. No matter your fitness level, you can start where you are. I think you’re gonna love it.”

Pvolve founder Rachel Katzman added: “This campaign emulates the strength people get when they engage in the transformational Pvolve Method — a type of strength that is all-encompassing, empowering, enduring and freeing, and one that builds mind-body connection with functional, mental and emotional benefits no matter your fitness level or age.”