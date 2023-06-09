Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Cannes Flip-Flop Ensemble: “I Was Not Making a Political Statement”

- Share this article on Facebook
Jennifer Lawrence broke the internet during Cannes when she was photographed walking down the steps outside the Palais des Festival in black flip-flops and a red Christian Dior gown.
In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the No Hard Feelings star said she wanted to explain what happened.
“I was not making a political statement, not that I wouldn’t,” she told the publication. “I had no idea until it like, came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats, or like, walking down the red carpet barefoot. I had no clue. My shoes were a size too big.”
Related Stories
The actress, who has taken a tumble on a red carpet before, was attending a screening of film Anatomy of a Fall and said she walked up the carpet in heels but came back to take photos with her production team at Excellent Cadaver.
“So, we had to take an Excellent Cadaver picture, and I knew I would eat s–t if I went down in the shoes that were a size too big,” the Causeway star said. “I put on the flip-flops, and then everybody’s like, ‘What a statement! Wow,'” adding, “I’m all for making a statement. I just would want it to be on purpose.”
Elsewhere in the interview, the Oscar winner opened up about what drew her to No Hard Feelings, explaining that she was excited to be able to “push the envelope” with its inappropriate and hilarious moments, courtesy of writer-director Gene Stupnitsky.
“I’ve known Gene for years, and he’s the funniest person I’ve ever met in my life,” she said. “So, when I read it, I mean, I was dying.” As for the aftermath, Lawrence joked that she was a little worried about how the movie would land. “The closer you’re getting to like, the line and the more you’re kind of dancing with the line,” she added, “but of course, after you wrap something like that, you’re like, ‘Are we gonna be OK?'”
