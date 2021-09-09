Jennifer Lawrence Expecting First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney.

The couple are expecting their first child together, Lawrence’s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

Lawrence, who is known to not post about her personal life on social media, has not publicly spoken about the pregnancy.

Maroney, a 37-year-old art dealer, proposed to the The Hunger Games star in February of 2019. The couple wed in October of the same year in Rhode Island. Lawrence, 31, and Maroney, invited multiple well-known friends to their wedding including Emma Stone, Adele, and Amy Schumer.

Dating rumors first started to fly when the actress was photographed with Maroney in 2017. Lawrence spoke about her connection with him on the podcast Naked With Catt Sadler in 2019. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him,” she said at the time. “We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully.”

She continued, “I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest. You find your favorite person on the planet and, you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’ So I wanted to take that offer.”

Lawrence’s most recent film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, was released in 2019. Her next release is Don’t Look Up, a comedy starring Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, and Jonah Hill.

People magazine first reported Lawrence’s pregnancy.