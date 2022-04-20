Jennifer Lopez to Headline Concert for Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studio's "The Tender Bar" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California.

Jennifer Lopez has a date with the Dodgers on June 16.

The global superstar has been booked to headline the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium where she will perform an exclusive concert.

Dubbed “The Party For LA,” the event is presented by the Los Angeles Dodgers Ownership Group, a collective that includes Mark Walter, Magic Johnson and tennis great Billie Jean King. Lopez will share the program with DJ D-Nice, who will spin a set during the pre-show dinner party. In addition to the live performances, the event will play host to special guests like Dodgers players, alumni and coaches and other boldfaced name VIPs.

Proceeds from the Blue Diamond Gala benefit LADF and its community programs and initiatives aimed at improving education, health care, homelessness and social justice for Angelenos. Since its inception, LADF has invested over $40 million into the Los Angeles community in the form of direct programs and grants to nonprofits.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the sixth annual Blue Diamond Gala, the party for Los Angeles, celebrating and raising funds for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and our positive impact on the Los Angeles community,” said Walter, Dodgers owner and LADF chairman of the board. “We are truly honored to have an artist of Jennifer Lopez’s caliber performing at this year’s gala.”

Added LADF CEO Nichol Whiteman: “The return of the gala is a celebration of heroes, our partners and those we serve, who experienced so many highs and lows the last two years. They are the reason we are bigger than baseball.”

More information about the event can be found here.