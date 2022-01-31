Jennifer Lopez, Steph Curry and H.E.R. Join Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote as Co-Chairs

Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote is beefing up its co-chair ranks by welcoming Jennifer Lopez, Steph Curry, H.E.R., Becky G and Bretman Rock into the fold ahead of the midterm elections.

The former first lady announced the appointments today in a new video message. The five stars join existing co-chairs Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, Liza Koshy, Janelle Monáe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson. Per When We All Vote, co-chairs are “cultural leaders whose talent and expertise span across sports, entertainment, beauty, media and more.” They will be called upon to use their platforms to drive vote registration, education and turnout in the midterms and future elections as a way to help the organization push forward with its mission of changing culture around voting and closing race and age gaps.

When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan organization Mrs. Obama launched in 2018 on a mission to change the culture around voting and increase participation in every election.

In a statement, Lopez confirmed why she signed on: “The future of our children depends on the health of our democracy, that’s why I am honored to join When We All Vote’s critical mission of protecting access to the ballot boxes and increasing voter participation among young people. I hope you join us in this important moment in history.”

When We All Vote, an initiative of Civic Nation, was launched by Obama in 2018 as a national, nonpartisan initiative. News of the co-chairs comes ahead of a rally that will feature Miranda.