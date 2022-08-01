Inside Chanel-Hosted Good+Foundation Night of Comedy With Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts

“Weekend off to a great start,” Jessica Seinfeld declared on Instagram on Friday along with a photo of a night out in Amagansett at Astro’s Pizza with husband Jerry Seinfeld after he was away for five months shooting his feature directorial debut Unfrosted for Netflix.

The couple had an even bigger night on Saturday, heading back home to East Hampton to host a Chanel-presented Night of Comedy to benefit Jessica’s Good+Foundation at their residence. They each took turns on the microphone to welcome guests — an intimate roster of luminaries including Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Naomi Watts, George Stephanopoulos, Molly Sims, Barbara Bush, Gucci Westman, Brett Heyman, Lizzie Tisch and Derek Blasberg and more — while Jessica offered an update on the foundation’s work.

“I started Good+Foundation in 2001 because I wanted to make sure new parents had what they needed to raise babies with less stress, in safety, regardless of their income,” she explained of the org that operates on both coasts and has donated more than $80 million in products and goods. “For almost 21 years, Good+ has been getting essential items like cribs, diapers and strollers to families living on low incomes. Good+ expanded to L.A. 10 years ago, and now we have more than 115 program partners combined, in New York and L.A.”

She added that the pandemic has only increased the need for such services. “The problem of poverty is not going away any time soon,” she said. “Raging inflation will only make it worse. If I could ask those of you who can to consider making an investment in our poverty-mitigating, systems-changing organization, I would be so grateful.”

The heaviness and urgency of the cause was balanced out by a rousing comedy set from “Jerry’s great friend,” comedy superstar Jim Gaffigan who closed the program.

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld pose with their son, Julian. Jessica is wearing a long ecru knit dress by Chanel with Chanel shoes. Courtesy of Neil Rasmus and Lanscine Janneh/BFA.com

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk attend Good+ Foundation’s Night of Comedy Courtesy of Neil Rasmus and Lanscine Janneh/BFA.com

Courtesy of Neil Rasmus and Lanscine Janneh/BFA.com



“Gathering with all of you and sharing Good+Foundation’s work is a bright spot in my summer, and I hope it is yours, too,” Jessica Seinfeld shared, giving a special shout out to Rebekah McCabe and the team at Chanel for their sponsorship. Courtesy of Neil Rasmus and Lanscine Janneh/BFA.com

Jerry Seinfeld takes a turn at the microphone. Courtesy of Neil Rasmus and Lanscine Janneh/BFA.com

Jim Gaffigan performs Courtesy of Neil Rasmus and Lanscine Janneh/BFA.com