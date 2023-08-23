×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer to Headline A Very Good+ Night of Comedy Benefit

Ronny Chieng and D-Nice will also take part in the Oct. 18 event, which supports Jessica Seinfeld's nonprofit focused on multi-generational poverty.

Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and Ronny Chieng
Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and Ronny Chieng Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images; Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images; John Nacion/Getty Images

Good+Foundation, Jessica Seinfeld’s non-profit centered on addressing multi-generational poverty, announced on Wednesday that its marquee fundraiser, A Very Good+ Night of Comedy, is returning to NYC’s Carnegie Hall on Oct. 18. Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and Ronny Chieng will perform at the benefit, with D-Nice serving as DJ for the evening.

With operations in New York City and Los Angeles, Good+Foundation is a leading national nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers. The benefit is expected to raise over $2 million towards that mission.

Related Stories

Jon Cryer, Andrew Lauer and Mark Feuerstein
Lifestyle

Malibu Triathlon Benefitting Pediatric Cancer Research Sets Fall Return

Angel Manuel Soto attends Warner Bros. "Blue Beetle" Los Angeles Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lifestyle

Events of the Week: 'Blue Beetle,' 'Strays' and More

“We are thrilled to return to Carnegie Hall with this outstanding line-up to benefit Good+Foundation’s work with under-resourced families,” Jessica Seinfeld said in a statement. “We thank our supporters and sponsors, who have helped us reach remarkable milestones over the last 22 years. In 2022, we served 275,000 families and distributed $12,466,296 worth of goods. So far this year, we have received recognition from the Congressional Dads Caucus for our innovative fatherhood approach, and surpassed $100 million in donated goods. This event celebrates our progress and reaffirms the importance of Good+ Foundation’s programming and investment in families in the face of rising need.”

The evening will include a preshow cocktail reception and a 90-minute show, plus an afterparty at the nearby Ziegfeld Ballroom. Tickets start at $125 and will be available via an artist-exclusive pre-sale on Aug. 28, followed by a public on-sale Sept. 5. A Very Good+ Night of Comedy is sponsored by AlTi Tiedemann Global, with additional support from Bank of America, Bloomberg Philanthropies and Mary Kitchen and Jon Orszag.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad