Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer to Headline A Very Good+ Night of Comedy Benefit

Good+Foundation, Jessica Seinfeld’s non-profit centered on addressing multi-generational poverty, announced on Wednesday that its marquee fundraiser, A Very Good+ Night of Comedy, is returning to NYC’s Carnegie Hall on Oct. 18. Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and Ronny Chieng will perform at the benefit, with D-Nice serving as DJ for the evening.

With operations in New York City and Los Angeles, Good+Foundation is a leading national nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers. The benefit is expected to raise over $2 million towards that mission.

“We are thrilled to return to Carnegie Hall with this outstanding line-up to benefit Good+Foundation’s work with under-resourced families,” Jessica Seinfeld said in a statement. “We thank our supporters and sponsors, who have helped us reach remarkable milestones over the last 22 years. In 2022, we served 275,000 families and distributed $12,466,296 worth of goods. So far this year, we have received recognition from the Congressional Dads Caucus for our innovative fatherhood approach, and surpassed $100 million in donated goods. This event celebrates our progress and reaffirms the importance of Good+ Foundation’s programming and investment in families in the face of rising need.”

The evening will include a preshow cocktail reception and a 90-minute show, plus an afterparty at the nearby Ziegfeld Ballroom. Tickets start at $125 and will be available via an artist-exclusive pre-sale on Aug. 28, followed by a public on-sale Sept. 5. A Very Good+ Night of Comedy is sponsored by AlTi Tiedemann Global, with additional support from Bank of America, Bloomberg Philanthropies and Mary Kitchen and Jon Orszag.