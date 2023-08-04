Events of the Week: ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation,’ Project Angel Food and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including events for Jersey Shore Family Vacation and Project Angel Food’s ground breaking ceremony.
God’s Love We Deliver’s Midsummer Night Drinks event
God’s Love We Deliver, the NYC metropolitan area’s only provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling for individuals living with severe and chronic illness, held its 22nd annual Midsummer Night Drinks event on Saturday, held at the East Hampton home of David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris.
Related Stories
Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon
Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon by Ticket2Events returned to the Hamptons on Saturday to benefit the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust, with support from Housewives LuAnn de Lesseps, Margaret Josephs, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Cynthia Bailey, Kristen Taekman and Jennifer Fessler.
HamptonsFilm Flower screening
HamptonsFilm hosted a private screening of short film Flower, starring and produced by Misty Copeland, on Saturday in East Hampton.
Valley Girl Cinespia screening
On Saturday, Cinespia hosted a screening of Valley Girl at Hollywood Forever Cemetery with director Martha Coolidge.
Gap x LoveShackFancy Collab
Gap and LoveShackFancy celebrated their upcoming collaboration on Monday with a Los Angeles launch party alongside campaign headliner Ciara.
Issa Rae x Shipt
Issa Rae and same-day delivery service Shipt unveiled Shipt’s new student membership with a surprise event in NYC on Tuesday. At the event, four Howard University students, who were mentored this summer by Rae and Shipt execs, were surprised to see their student-created commercial on one of Times Square’s iconic screens.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere
The Jersey Shore cast celebrated their sixth season of Family Vacation on Wednesday at the Hard Rock Hotel in NYC.
Cristo Fernández x Gran Centenario Tequila
Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández, a former professional soccer player, joined sister Paloma Cinco at the BMO Stadium Leagues Cup LAFC on Wednesday with Gran Centenario Tequila.
Project Angel Food‘s “Rise to the Challenge“
Project Angel Food announced on Thursday the launch of “Rise to the Challenge: The Campaign to Expand Project Angel Food,” a multi-year campaign including a $51 million expansion and renovation of Project Angel Food’s current building in Los Angeles. Supporters Chuck Lorre, Jamie Lee Curtis and Sheryl Lee Ralph were on hand for the ground breaking ceremony.
Convergence premiere
805 Beer hosted the world premiere of the 805 Beer documentary Convergence on Thursday in Huntington Beach at the Vans US Open of Surfing. Subjects Conner Coffin and Nate Tyler were in attendance alongside Firestone Walker Brewing Company CMO Dustin Hinz and director Perry Gershkow.
