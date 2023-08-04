Events of the Week: ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation,’ Project Angel Food and More

Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Vinny Guadagnino attend MTV's 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August w.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including events for Jersey Shore Family Vacation and Project Angel Food’s ground breaking ceremony.

God’s Love We Deliver’s Midsummer Night Drinks event

God’s Love We Deliver, the NYC metropolitan area’s only provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling for individuals living with severe and chronic illness, held its 22nd annual Midsummer Night Drinks event on Saturday, held at the East Hampton home of David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris.

Neil Patrick Harris, David Ludwigson and David Burtka Patrick McMullan/PMC

Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon

Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon by Ticket2Events returned to the Hamptons on Saturday to benefit the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust, with support from Housewives LuAnn de Lesseps, Margaret Josephs, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Cynthia Bailey, Kristen Taekman and Jennifer Fessler.

Cynthia Bailey, Margaret Josephs, LeeAnne Locken, Jill Zarin, Luann de Lesseps, Jennifer Fessler and Kristen Taekman Madison McGaw/BFA.com

HamptonsFilm Flower screening

HamptonsFilm hosted a private screening of short film Flower, starring and produced by Misty Copeland, on Saturday in East Hampton.

Misty Copeland, Cristina Greeven Cuomo and Leyla Fayyaz Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Valley Girl Cinespia screening

On Saturday, Cinespia hosted a screening of Valley Girl at Hollywood Forever Cemetery with director Martha Coolidge.

Martha Coolidge Courtesy of Kelly Lee Barrett

Gap x LoveShackFancy Collab

Gap and LoveShackFancy celebrated their upcoming collaboration on Monday with a Los Angeles launch party alongside campaign headliner Ciara.

Gigi Gorgeous and Ciara BFA/Courtesy of Gap

Issa Rae x Shipt

Issa Rae and same-day delivery service Shipt unveiled Shipt’s new student membership with a surprise event in NYC on Tuesday. At the event, four Howard University students, who were mentored this summer by Rae and Shipt execs, were surprised to see their student-created commercial on one of Times Square’s iconic screens.

Lawrence Lamont and Issa Rae Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere

The Jersey Shore cast celebrated their sixth season of Family Vacation on Wednesday at the Hard Rock Hotel in NYC.

Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Jenni “JWoww” Farley Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

Cristo Fernández x Gran Centenario Tequila

Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández, a former professional soccer player, joined sister Paloma Cinco at the BMO Stadium Leagues Cup LAFC on Wednesday with Gran Centenario Tequila.

Cristo Fernández and Paloma Cinco Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Project Angel Food‘s “Rise to the Challenge“

Project Angel Food announced on Thursday the launch of “Rise to the Challenge: The Campaign to Expand Project Angel Food,” a multi-year campaign including a $51 million expansion and renovation of Project Angel Food’s current building in Los Angeles. Supporters Chuck Lorre, Jamie Lee Curtis and Sheryl Lee Ralph were on hand for the ground breaking ceremony.

Rick Chavez Zbur, Richard Ayoub, Lindsey Horvath, Frances Fisher, Marianne Williamson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, David Kessler, Chuck Lorre and Jamie Lee Curtis Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Chuck Lorre and Jamie Lee Curtis Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Convergence premiere

805 Beer hosted the world premiere of the 805 Beer documentary Convergence on Thursday in Huntington Beach at the Vans US Open of Surfing. Subjects Conner Coffin and Nate Tyler were in attendance alongside Firestone Walker Brewing Company CMO Dustin Hinz and director Perry Gershkow.