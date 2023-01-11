Jessica Chastain Donned a Mask as Part of Golden Globes Style to Protect Her ‘A Doll’s House’ Cast

With Jessica Chastain’s Golden Globes mask, the actress proved face-wear remains fashionable. But the Oscar winner said it was about more than just nailing her awards show look.

While speaking to E! News during their red-carpet pre-show Tuesday night, the George & Tammy star addressed her sparkling face mask, which matched her dress and was designed by Oscar de la Renta. Of her decision to wear the face covering, the actress expressed a little fear over attending the ceremony amid the ongoing spread of COVID-19 variants.

But she also revealed, while mentioning her upcoming lead performance in an update of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House for Broadway, that the mask was about more than alleviating personal concerns. “I’m a little nervous about getting sick. But, I got my mask,” she said. “You have to be so careful in the theater because I don’t want to let my cast down.”

While Broadway’s pandemic protocols have lifted for audiences, including required vaccination and masking at nearly all show performances across theaters (with past exceptions), the impact of COVID-19 on productions and their casts remains. Especially for shows with bigger stars like Chastain as one of their main marketing points, keeping that main actor and their co-stars healthy to avoid missed or canceled performances — as well as potentially overworked swings — plays a key role in a show’s ability to continue its run.

On Instagram ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes, red carpet stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared how the ensemble came together with some last-minute tailoring, in addition to shouting out all the people behind Chastain’s look, which included rings by Gucci.

A Doll’s House will open March 9 at the Hudson Theatre for a 16-week limited engagement, with previews beginning Feb. 13. Chastain will portray Nora Helmer in a modernized take on the groundbreaking play. The new version hails from The Jamie Lloyd Company, with Loyd directing and Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog writing.

The show also stars Succession‘s Tony and Emmy nominee Arian Moayed opposite Chastain as Torvald Helmer, with Jesmille Darbouze, Tasha Lawrence, Michael Patrick Thornton and Okieriete Onaodowan rounding out the ensemble.

Back in December, while talking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of Guillermo del Toro’s MoMA career tribute, Chastain spoke briefly about her return to the New York stage.

“Jamie Lloyd is an incredible theatre director who is known for taking classic work and making it feel important in the now,” she teased of the upcoming show. “So yes, it was important 200 years ago, but also, it’s important now and why is it important now.”

She also expressed that she was not only excited to return to the stage where she got her acting start but to work again with Hertzog. “I first met her when we worked on Scenes From a Marriage together because she was a writer on that and I adore her,” Chastain explained. “I love her as a playwright. The adaptation she wrote is really fantastic.”