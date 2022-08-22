Jodie Foster’s Secret Skill: Playing Party Game Mafia on Zoom

At the recent MPTF 100th anniversary gala, Jodie Foster shared the stage with actor Harry Northup, someone she’d shared the screen with in such classic films as Taxi Driver and Silence of the Lambs.

Foster told THR that she reconnected with Northup, who lives at MPTF’s Woodland Hills campus, during the pandemic when she started logging onto Zoom to play games with retirement home residents. Foster seemed especially partial to the popular party game Mafia, a social deduction game that can also be played as Werewolf.

“Sometimes I like to do it in character,” explains Foster, fresh from filming the Diana Nyad biopic Nyad opposite Annette Bening for directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi. “I have an Italian guy [that I do] who is really resentful of the fact that everybody thinks he’s mafia and he thinks it’s profiling. It’s a good acting game. Actors are good liars, aren’t they?”

This story first appeared in the Aug. 17 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.