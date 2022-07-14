Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Second Child

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, a rep for Turner confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.

Turner, known for her role on Game of Thrones, confirmed that she and her musician husband were expecting again in an interview with Elle UK that published in early May.

“It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” she said. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

The pair are already parents to Willa, who was born in July 2020. Jonas and Turner were married in 2019.

Speaking about Willa to Elle UK, Turner said she wasn’t sure if her daughter understood she was about to become a big sister.

“I’ll point to my stomach and say, ‘What’s in there?’ And she’ll go, ‘baby.’ But then she points to her own stomach and says, ‘baby,’ and then she’ll point to her dad’s tummy and say, ‘baby.’ So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it,” Turner said. “But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea.”

In addition to his work with the Jonas Brothers, with siblings Kevin and Nick, Joe Jonas is also a member of the group DNCE, known for its hit “Cake By The Ocean.”

While Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle are parents to multiple children, Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced in January that they had welcomed their first child via surrogate.