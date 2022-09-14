John Legend to Perform at Carousel of Hope Ball

Fresh from performing at the Emmys, John Legend is confirmed to perform at the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball at the Beverly Hilton on Oct. 8.

“I am thrilled John Legend will be joining our celebration,” said Barbara Davis, host and event chair alongside co-chair Dana Davis. “John Legend’s musical talent has gone around the world and has brought joy to so many people. This year that excitement and joy will come to us at the 36th annual Carousel of Hope Ball.”

The event typically hosts luminaries from film, TV, music and business to support the cause of increasing awareness for diabetes while raising funds for clinical care and diabetes research at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. Carousel Balls have raised more than $110 million to date. This year’s event is presented by Dexcom with additional support provided by American Airlines, the Beverly Hilton, Marlyn and Robert Day, and Variety. The event’s production team includes Clive Davis, George Schlatter and Quincy Jones.

EGOT winner Legend is currently a judge on the new season NBC’s The Voice with a debut set for Sept. 19. He fronts the Get Lifted Film Co. alongside partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, and serves the board of directors of Harlem Village Academies and Management Leadership for Tomorrow, and on the advisory board for The Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at the University of Pennsylvania Law School and Teach for All. As a philanthropist, he initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign in 2015 to change the conversation of the country’s criminal justice policies.