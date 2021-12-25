John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Share First Photo of Newborn Son

- Share this article on Facebook
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s newborn son has made his Instagram debut.
On Christmas Eve, the comedian and actress took to social media to confirm the arrival of their first child, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.
“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” wrote Mulaney on Friday. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet.
I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”
Munn added in her post, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”
Mulaney revealed that he and Munn were expecting a baby in September during a visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers. “She’s kind of held my hand through that hell,” Mulaney said of Munn of how she supported him through his sobriety. “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”
