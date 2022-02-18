Beloved West Los Angeles Restaurant John O’Groats to Toast 40th Anniversary

John O’Groats — the beloved West Los Angeles restaurant that has been featured on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and New Girl — has big plans for its upcoming birthday.

The restaurant will toast its 40th anniversary on Feb. 26 by offering the first 40 parties through the door for breakfast that morning a $40 gift certificate. Owned and operated by the Tyler and Jacoby families, the milestone is even sweeter after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, a particularly brutal period for restaurants and businesses.

Paul Tyler, the owner and general manager who been operating John O’Groats on a daily basis for decades, said, “We love our customers – it’s as simple as that. Our customers are what drive our business, and we have long been humbled by the overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve received by the Southern California community over these past 40 years.”

Added Angelica Jacoby: “The key to our success in this business is simple: you have to like people. My son Paul is a real people person – a very nice man who has always been an extrovert. His role here at John O’Groats isn’t a job for him – it’s his life.”