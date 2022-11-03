Johnny Depp Set to Appear in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4’ Show on Amazon Prime Video

In a move that marks the first time male celebrity talent has been selected for a lead role in Rihanna’s series of Savage Fenty fashion shows, Johnny Deep has been tapped to make a feature appearance in volume 4, out Nov. 9 on Prime Video, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes following the highly publicized trial between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, where a Virginia jury ultimately found Heard guilty of defaming Depp when she wrote an op-ed published in The Washington Post claiming to be a survivor of domestic abuse.

In 2009, photographs were released following a violent altercation between Rihanna and then-boyfriend Chris Brown that revealed the singer and beauty entrepreneur as a domestic abuse survivor. (Brown was charged with and plead guilty to one count of felony domestic assault.)

Since the conclusion of Depp’s six-week trial, he has been seen at the MTV Video Music Awards, at several of musician Jeff Beck’s concerts, has been announced as director for an Al Pacino and Barry Navidi produced film about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and as the star in French filmmaker Maïwenn’s upcoming film “Jeanne du Barry” about King Louis XV and his concubine.

On Twitter, fans have criticized the casting decision, many of them citing that the move seems to be a form of “rehabilitation” for the actor and his reputation.

Past celebrity appearances in the fashion show for Rihanna’s lingerie line have included Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu. This year’s participants include Sheryl Lee Ralph, Winston Duke, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Irina Shayk, Cara Delevingne, Taylour Paige, Damson Idris, Marsai Martin, and Rihanna herself — along with performances by Burna Boy, Maxwell, Don Toliver, and Anitta.

Most recently, Rihanna has marked her return to music with her first song release in six years: “Lift Me Up,” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. She has also been announced as the half-time performer for Super Bowl LVII 2023.