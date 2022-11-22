Behind JoJo Siwa’s ‘Rocketman’-Inspired Look at Elton John’s Dodger Stadium Farewell Concert

Minutes before 8 p.m., JoJo Siwa emerged from a VIP area inside Dodger Stadium to take her seat for Elton John’s final North American tour stop ever. But before the 19-year-old could sit down, she was approached by hordes of enthusiastic concert-goers eager to snap pics of Siwa’s ensemble.

The entertainer was decked out in a head-turning ensemble inspired by one of Taron Egerton’s looks from Rocketman, John’s 2019 biopic. It featured a flame-embroidered yellow-orange Lycra jumpsuit topped by a rhinestone cap with orange and black horns and a giant pair of wings with red, black and orange feathers that stretched nearly three feet over her head.

JoJo Siwa Michael Kovac/Getty Images

“It’s Elton John’s big night,” Siwa told The Hollywood Reporter in between posing for selfies. “I’m so excited for tonight. I don’t think anybody knows how iconic this performance is actually going to be. This performance is going down in history. It’s going to be unreal.”

What followed was a nearly three-hour show featuring John’s biggest hits, including “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” “Levon,” “Someone Saved My Life Tonight,” “I’m Still Standing,” “Candle in the Wind,” “Sad Songs (Say So Much)” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” He brought out a trio of special guests for duets, including Brandi Carlile for “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” Kiki Dee for their classic hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” and Dua Lipa for their dance hit “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” during the night’s encore.

In attendance were Egerton, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Donatella Versace, H.E.R., Jude Law, Billie Jean King, Joni Mitchell, Kirsten Dunst, John Stamos, Sara Gilbert, Eric McCormack, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Bradley Whitford, Connie Britton, Dita Von Teese, Heidi Klum, Jenna Dewan, Lucy Hale, Miles Teller, Sophia Bush, Xochitl Gomez and more.

Siwa wasn’t alone in looking festive. Throngs of ticketed guests were decked out in some of John’s signature looks, including colorful wigs, feather boas, oversized encrusted glasses, jerseys and even glittering jumpsuits inspired by the one the rocker wore when he first took over Dodger Stadium in 1975. As for the man himself, he traded that in for a custom Gucci robe with Dodgers printed on the back and a new baseball cap designed by Bob Mackie.

“Thank you all for dressing up,” John told the crowd near the end of the concert. “It makes me so happy to see you when you wear the most fantastic costumes.”

After his final farewell, guests darted towards the exits to beat brutal Dodger Stadium traffic but Siwa got stopped a few more times with photo requests. “This is next level,” she said. “And what’s cool is people are asking for photos not because I’m JoJo Siwa but because of what I’m wearing.”

Brandi Carlile Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance Michael Kovac/Getty Images