Jon Bon Jovi on Why He Doesn’t Think “Age Matters” When It Comes to Son Jake’s Engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi is celebrating his son finding a forever love.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, Cohen congratulated Bon Jovi on his 20-year-old son Jake Bongiovi’s reported engagement to 19-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

After the musician noted that Bongiovi is just “the latest” of his children to get engaged as three of his four are set to be married, Cohen asked whether he worries his child is too young for marriage despite the musician himself finding love young and marrying his high school sweetheart, Dorothea.

“I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” he said. “My advice really is growing together is wise.”

He added, “I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

As for whether Bon Jovi has seen Brown in Stranger Things, he said that “of course” he has. “Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy,” he added.

Last month, both Brown and Bongiovi posted on their respective social media channels seemingly announcing that they were engaged.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” Brown wrote in the caption of a black and white photo featuring them both on the beach, with her wearing a diamond ring on her left finger. Bongiovi also shared a similar photo with the caption, “Forever.”

The couple went public with their relationship in 2021 when Brown posted a photo on her Instagram sharing a kiss with Bongiovi while riding the London Eye. They later made multiple red carpet appearances as a couple including the premieres of Enola Holmes 2, Stranger Things season 4 and walked the 2022 BAFTAs carpet together.