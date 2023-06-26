Jon Hamm Marries Anna Osceola at Site of ‘Mad Men’ Finale: Report

Jon Hamm is a married man.

According to multiple reports and images that surfaced over the weekend, Hamm wed actress Anna Osceola on June 25 during a ceremony held at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, a site that was featured in the finale of Mad Men, the critically-acclaimed TV series that made Hamm a star. The location served as a stand-in for the Esalen Institute in the episode, and it has also been seen in The Sandpiper and National Geographic’s Big Sur: Wild California.

Per TMZ, the couple walked down the aisle to the theme song from the 1967’s James Bond franchise entry You Only Live Twice, and they did so in front of a starry guest list that included good friend Tina Fey, (newlywed) Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, Mad Men co-star John Slattery, Larry David, Brooke Shields and others.

A representative for Hamm declined comment.

Per People, Hamm, 52, and Osceola, 35, met on the set of AMC’s Mad Men in 2015 as Osceola had a one episode role on the Hamm-fronted show. They were first romantically linked in 2020 but did not make their red carpet debut together until the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March 2022. They went on to share the screen another time in the Hamm-starrer Confess, Fletch.

Hamm, who was previously in a longterm relationship with actress and filmmaker Jennifer Westfeldt for 18 years, is known to be private about his personal life. However, he opened up a bit during an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show last fall.

“I’m in a relationship right now and it’s comfortable,” he told Stern, adding that the union has opened him up to the possibility of “being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness.”

He later told People, “I feel like I’ve figured out some things over the course of my half a century on the planet. So I’m in a pretty good place now.”

Osceola’s acting credits also include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Bull, NCIS, In Plain Sight, Greek, Saving Grace and Rizzoli & Isles. Hamm next stars in Fargo, the Mean Girls musical and Alpha Gang.