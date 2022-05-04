Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Be Honored at Natural Resources Defense Council’s L.A. Comedy Benefit

Get ready for a Night of Comedy, L.A.

The Natural Resources Defense Council is set to host its first L.A.-based fundraising comedy event. Scheduled for June 7 at NeueHouse Hollywood, Night of Comedy will fete Julia Louis-Dreyfus for her “extraordinary commitment and service to the planet,” as an activist and NRDC trustee.

Presented in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, the program will also feature performances by stand-ups like Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones, Nick Kroll, Tig Notaro and Patton Oswalt.

“Our future is on the line, and we need all hands-on deck to push Congress to take historic action on climate and environmental justice,” said Louis-Dreyfus on conjunction with today’s announcement. “I support the incredible work that NRDC is doing to protect people, our planet and our future. Together we can fight the climate crisis.”

NRDC’s work focuses on the right to access clean air, clean water and healthy communities for all. Said NRDC’s president and CEO Manish Bapna: “Julia is an extraordinary advocate for the planet, using her voice to raise awareness about the gravity of climate change and providing hope by highlighting solutions. She is a cherished part of the NRDC family, and we are honored to work together to build a cleaner, healthier and more just world.”

Night of Comedy founder Anna Scott Carter and Graydon Carter are joined by Pam Zaslav and David Zaslav as national co-chairs. The latter offered this statement with today’s honoree reveal: “NRDC fights every day to protect our planet and build a better future for the generations to come and we are proud to support and align with them as they continue to advocate for real solutions.”

Other co-chairs include Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Claire Bernard, Jimmy and Jane Buffett, Penny and Jim Coulter, Laurie David, Tom Ford, Rich and Peggy Gelfond, Brad Hall and Louis-Dreyfus, Alan Horn and Cindy Harrell-Horn, Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi, Adam McKay and Shira Piven, Lorne and Alice Michaels, Garrett and Mary Moran, Dr. Anna Chapman and Ronald Perelman, Richard and Lisa Plepler, Daryl and Steven Roth, Adam Silver and Maggie Grise, David Steinberg and Robyn Todd Steinberg.

More about NRDC can be found here.