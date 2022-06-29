‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Screenwriter and ‘Elvis’ Dialect Coach Are Engaged

Love is in the air at the multiplex.

Emily Carmichael, co-writer of Jurassic World Dominion, and Erik Singer, dialect coach on Elvis, are engaged. The pair, whose movies are currently charting in the top three at the U.S. box office, confirmed the news with The Hollywood Reporter and shared their exclusive (and playful) engagement portraits.

Carmichael and Singer met in Budapest on the set of Terminator: Dark Fate. Singer, who has also worked on Mulan, The Survivor and Cabinet of Curiosities, was serving as the dialect coach while Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising) was there visiting the set. He confirms that he fell for her immediately, and they started dating in November 2018.

“She was hilarious and razor-sharp,” says Singer, who worked closely with Elvis breakout Austin Butler, training him to master Elvis Presley’s voice and articulation for the demanding (and critically acclaimed) transformation. “It was pretty much love at first sight, at least for me.”

Their engagement was also smooth. Carmichael details that it happened in the car en route to the supermarket. “We’d already had an unfolding series of conversations establishing that we wanted to spend our lives together. All at once it just hit me,” she explains. “I said, ‘Wait, I want to marry you, and you want to marry me,’ and Erik said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Holy shit, we’re engaged!’”

As for the images, Carmichael drafted the talents of costume designer Katja Andreiev to pull together a mix of sci-fi and fantasy costumes. “Sci-fi and fantasy are everything to me,” she says. “Genres of magic, adventure, romance, awe and growth. You should have fun and put magic in your life wherever possible.”

They plan to marry in summer 2023 at their home.

Dialect coach Erik Singer and screenwriter Emily Carmichael share their engagement photos. Courtesy of Emily Carmichael