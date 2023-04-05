Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Announce Their Engagement

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are engaged and sharing private details about their love story.

During a new episode of his Life Is Short podcast that was released Tuesday, Long was joined by Bosworth, where the pair confirmed that they got engaged earlier this year after the Barbarian star popped the question. The pair generated media speculation when she debuted a ring at the Vanity Fair Oscar party last month, which the stars confirmed on the podcast was indeed an engagement ring.

“We are embarking on a new chapter,” Bosworth, 40, said on the episode. Long, 44, then said, “People have been asking because Catherine wore a ring that I gave to her when I asked her — well, not when I asked her, but shortly after I asked her — to marry me.”

Long explained that prior to his actual proposal, he had a somewhat more elaborate plan for the special moment that he envisioned being timed to her birthday in January. However, the couple alluded to something tough that happened in their lives around that time that changed the plan; the pair declined to specify details but said they would be likely to share more information down the road.

“We had just gone through this really hard thing, and we had spoken to a therapist,” Bosworth recalled. She then described a moment that took place a short time after the session when the couple was in bed together and drew upon the therapist’s strategies: “I remember I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?’ And he really looked at me, and he said, ‘To spend my life with you.’ And I smiled, and I say, ‘Well, yeah, you have that — oh, my gosh, you have that.’ And he said, ‘No, I mean, I really want to spend my life with you.'”

Long confirmed that this ended up being the perfect way for this to happen, despite his previous plan not coming to fruition. “It came out in a very organic way,” he said. “The asking of it was easy. It just kind of spilled out.”

The Live Free or Die Hard actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a link to the podcast and a carousel of photos of Bosworth, including ones showing the ring. “I feel eternally grateful that I found a partner who makes each day SO full, whose mere presence IS a reminder of the beauty and brevity of life, and who makes me laugh from the minute we wake up til the one I begrudgingly fall asleep,” Long captioned it. “I cherish the days we’ve had and the ones to come.”

Similarly, Bosworth shared the podcast link to her own Instagram account and referred to Long as her “future husband” in the caption. The Blue Crush actress added, “If life is short, find the one who brings you endless peace and radical wonder. @justinlong I am so grateful it’s you.”

Long and Bosworth filmed the horror film House of Darkness together in 2021, and in April 2022, they were photographed kissing in Hawaii. Bosworth announced her separation from ex-husband Michael Polish in August 2021.