Justin Timberlake to Perform at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is finalizing details for its upcoming gala celebration, drafting Justin Timberlake to perform and a pair of actors with the last name Pine to co-host.

Chris Pine and his father, Robert Pine, will be featured on the program that will also see Panda Express, a longtime CHLA corporate partner and the evening’s title sponsor, and philanthropists Kristin and Jeff Worthe, feted with Courage to Care awards. Past recipients include Drew Barrymore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pau Gasol, Jimmy Kimmel, Heidi Klum, Natalie Portman, Costco Wholesale, the Los Angeles Kings and the Walt Disney Company.

Chris Pine and his father actor Robert Pine. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The honor is designed to recognize “individuals and organizations that are champions of children and child-related causes, and whose humanitarian efforts are exemplary.” The chain’s philanthropic arm, Panda Cares, has doled out more than $282 to various organizations since 1999 with a focus on supporting the health and education of youth. More than $21 million has been raised for CHLA through Panda Cares, and in 2020, the foundation pledged another $20 million to create the Panda Cares Center of Hope at CHLA.

The Worthes are longtime champions of CHLA and are said to have been instrumental in the Living Proof campaign to support the hospital’s expansion as founding members of the Children’s Fund 100. Both also served on the hospital’s former Heart Institute campaign committee, which Jeff co-chaired. Most recently, Jeff served as Chair of the Board of Directors, a role he assumed at a pivotal time for the institution.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to hold this meaningful event for the first time since 2018,” offered CHLA president and CEO Paul S. Viviano. “We will honor these compassionate and generous champions of children for their philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. We will also pay tribute to our frontline clinical team members and philanthropists who help us fulfill our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for children.”

The event will be held on Oct. 8 at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. Funds raised from the evening will be funneled to the hospital’s work in providing critical care to pediatric patients.