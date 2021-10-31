Kal Penn Reveals He’s Engaged to Longtime Partner Josh

Kal Penn is engaged.

The actor revealed to People that he is engaged to be married to his longtime partner, Josh.

The couple, who have been together for 11 years, met while Penn was living in Washington, D.C., working for the Obama administration.

Penn — who details the story of how they met in his upcoming book, You Can’t Be Serious — told People that he wanted to make the relationship previously but kept quiet about it because Josh, along with Penn’s family members, “don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.” (Josh’s last name has not been made public.)

In the book, Penn shares how, on their first date, Josh showed up with an 18-pack of Coors Light and turned the TV to a NASCAR race.

“I thought, ‘This obviously is not going to work out,” Penn said. “I have one day off from The White House and this dude is unironically watching cars go around and make left turns? Next thing you know, it’s been a couple months and we’re watching NASCAR every Sunday. I’m like, ‘What is happening?’ I wanted the reader to enjoy the love and the humor through all of those stories.”

Penn, known for his roles on House and the Harold & Kumar films, took a break from acting to work for the White House as principal associate director in the Office of Public Engagement in 2009.

Since returning to Hollywood, he has starred in Designated Survivor, Sunnyside and Clarice.