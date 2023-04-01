×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Tom Pelphrey

The couple, who met last year at an event for his series 'Ozark,' announced the pregnancy in October.

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco and actor Tom Pelphrey have welcomed their first child together.

Cuoco, 37, took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that she gave birth two days prior to daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. The Big Bang Theory alum’s post referred to the baby as “the new light of our lives” and included a carousel of photos showing the newborn with her happy parents.

“We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle,” Cuoco captioned the post. “Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

Related Stories

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe
Lifestyle

Daniel Radcliffe and Girlfriend Erin Darke Expecting Their First Child

Sarah Snook and Dave Lawson
Lifestyle

Sarah Snook Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Dave Lawson

Pelphrey, a 40-year-old performer known for such credits as Outer Range and She Said, shared a similar array of images to his own Instagram account Saturday. “My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle,” he wrote. “Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible.”

Last year, Cuoco told Extra that she met Pelphrey in April 2022 at the premiere of the final season of his series Ozark, calling it “absolutely love at first sight.” They made their first public appearance as a couple at Greg Berlanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony that May, and they announced the pregnancy via social media in October.

“I met Tom this year, and I took a long time to kind of look within myself and realize I need to figure stuff out and did a lot of therapy and self-reflection,” she told Extra at the time. “Met Tom at the right moment.”

Cuoco, who is also known for 8 Simple RulesThe Flight Attendant and Meet Cute, was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting and equestrian Karl Cook.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad