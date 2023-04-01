Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Tom Pelphrey

- Share this article on Facebook
Kaley Cuoco and actor Tom Pelphrey have welcomed their first child together.
Cuoco, 37, took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that she gave birth two days prior to daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. The Big Bang Theory alum’s post referred to the baby as “the new light of our lives” and included a carousel of photos showing the newborn with her happy parents.
“We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle,” Cuoco captioned the post. “Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”
Pelphrey, a 40-year-old performer known for such credits as Outer Range and She Said, shared a similar array of images to his own Instagram account Saturday. “My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle,” he wrote. “Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible.”
Last year, Cuoco told Extra that she met Pelphrey in April 2022 at the premiere of the final season of his series Ozark, calling it “absolutely love at first sight.” They made their first public appearance as a couple at Greg Berlanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony that May, and they announced the pregnancy via social media in October.
“I met Tom this year, and I took a long time to kind of look within myself and realize I need to figure stuff out and did a lot of therapy and self-reflection,” she told Extra at the time. “Met Tom at the right moment.”
Cuoco, who is also known for 8 Simple Rules, The Flight Attendant and Meet Cute, was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting and equestrian Karl Cook.
