Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is expecting a baby girl with actor Tom Pelphrey, as the pair announced the news on social media Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Big Bang Theory alum is soon to become a first-time mom and gleefully posted an array of photos showing herself and her actor boyfriend celebrating the pregnancy. The images included a look at her baby bump, along with shots of a pink cake from an apparent gender-reveal party.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” Cuoco captioned the post. “Beyond blessed and over the moon.”

Pelphrey, a 40-year-old performer known for roles on Prime Video series Outer Range and in the Netflix film Mank, also posted pictures of the happy couple to his Instagram account Tuesday. “And then it was even MORE BETTER,” he wrote, adding a string of pink-bow emojis. “Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”

Cuoco recently told Extra that she met Pelphrey in April at the premiere of the final season of his series Ozark, calling it “absolutely love at first sight.” They made their first public appearance as a couple at Greg Berlanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in May.

“Last year was the rough year,” Cuoco told the outlet. “I met Tom this year, and I took a long time to kind of look within myself and realize I need to figure stuff out and did a lot of therapy and self-reflection. Met Tom at the right moment.”

Cuoco, whose credits also include 8 Simple Rules, The Flight Attendant and recent Peacock romantic comedy Meet Cute, was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting and equestrian Karl Cook.