×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Breaking News

Warner Bros. Discovery Megadeal Closes, Creating Scripted and Unscripted Content Giant

close

Events of the Week: ‘The Kardashians,’ ‘Ambulance’ and More

Inside this week's biggest Hollywood premieres, parties and openings.

Kim Kardashian attends the red carpet
Kim Kardashian attends the red carpet premiere for Hulu’s “The Kardashians at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. “The Kardashians” debuts on Hulu on April 14. Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for HULU

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for The Kardashians, Ambulance, Better Call Saul and Clive Davis’ 90th birthday celebration.

Ambulance L.A. premiere

Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González joined director Michael Bay at the Los Angeles premiere of their action flick Ambulance on Monday at the Academy Museum, where Jason Momoa also showed his support.

Lazy loaded image
Eiza Gonzalez, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Bay and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Lazy loaded image
Jason Momoa Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Universal chairman Donna Langley and Jake Gyllenhaal Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Universal Studio Group’s Emmy Contenders Luncheon 

Talent mixed and mingled Tuesday inside West Hollywood’s Soulmate as a pre-awards catch up session. Representing this year’s Emmy contenders were the likes of Ana Gasteyer (American Auto), Bobby Moynihan (Mr. Mayor), Chris Sheridan (co-showrunner, Resident Alien), Christian Slater (Dr. Death), Elle Fanning (The Girl From Plainville), Jabari Banks (Bel-Air), Jessica Biel (Candy), John Cameron Mitchell (Joe vs. Carole), Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death), Liz Hannah (co-showrunner, The Girl From Plainville), Melanie Lynskey (Candy), Morgan Cooper (producer, Bel-Air), Nicole Byer (Grand Crew), Rick Glassman (As We See It), Robbie Pickering (showrunner, Gaslit), Ryan Michelle Bathe (The Endgame), Shea Whigham (Gaslit) and the Hacks team of Lucia Aniello, Paul Downs and Jen Statsky. — Chris Gardner

Related Stories

Eiza Gonzalez arrives for the Los Angeles Premiere Of Ambulance
Movie Features

Eiza Gonzalez on 'Ambulance,' 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Changes and the Ambitious 'Three-Body Problem'

Kris Jenner, Ben Winston, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian attend the red carpet premiere for Hulu’s “The Kardashians at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. “The Kardashians” debuts on Hulu on April 14.
TV

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner on Their New 'Kardashians' Era, Plans for Future Seasons: "Another 20, Why Not?"

Lazy loaded image
Universal Studio Group 2022 Emmy Press Luncheon Christopher Polk/NBCUniversal

The Duke special screening 

Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society hosted a screening of The Duke at Tribeca Screening Room on Tuesday, with star Helen Mirren and guests Jennifer Beals, Lorraine Bracco, Padma Lakshmi and Kathleen Turner.

Lazy loaded image
Christopher Bunton, Helen Mirren and co-president of Sony Pictures Classics Michael Barker Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Clive Davis 90th birthday celebration  

Clive Davis threw a star-studded birthday party at Casa Cipriani on Wednesday, with Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, Barry Manilow, David Foster, Mark Ronson, Diane Warren, Jimmy Jam, Victor Garber, Erich Bergen, Gayle King, Katie Couric, Don Lemon, Clarence Avant and Ted Sarandos among those on the guest list.

Lazy loaded image
Clive Davis, Clarence Avant and Ted Sarandos attend Clive Davis’ 90th Birthday Celebration at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City. L. Busacca/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Alicia Keys, Gail King and Judy Collins L. Busacca/Getty Images for Clive Davis
Lazy loaded image
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Katie Couric L. Busacca/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Erich Bergen, Clive Davis and Barry Manilow L. Busacca/Getty Images

Navalny NY premiere

Navalny, the Warner Bros. and CNN Films doc that investigates the assassination attempt against Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, premiered at the Walter Reade Theater Film at Lincoln Center on Wednesday.

Lazy loaded image
Yulia Navalny, Christo Grozev, Maria Pevchikh, Daniel Roher and Sasha Navalny Rob Kim/Getty Images

The Kardashians L.A. premiere

Calabasas’ most famous family unveiled their new Hulu show with a premiere at Hollywood’s Goya Studios on Thursday, with Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris Jenner walking the red carpet.

Lazy loaded image
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson and Kim Kardashian Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for HULU
Lazy loaded image
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for HULU

Better Call Saul season six premiere

AMC celebrated its hit show’s sixth and final season with a premiere at the Hollywood Legion Theater on Thursday with stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Jonathan Banks and creator Vince Gilligan. Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul also stopped by to show his support.

Lazy loaded image
Vince Gilligan, Matt Blank, Rhea Seehorn, Bob Odenkirk, Peter Gould and Dan McDermott David Livingston/WireImage
Lazy loaded image
Giancarlo Esposito, Bob Odenkirk and Aaron Paul Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Outer Range premiere

Josh Brolin premiered his new Amazon Western drama series at Harmony Gold on Thursday, alongside costars Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Abbott Tamara Podemski, Joy Lewis Pullman Shaun Sipos and creator Brian Watkins.

Lazy loaded image
Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Lazy loaded image
Tamara Podemski, MorningStar Angeline, Lili Taylor, Shaun Sipos, Imogen Poots, Matt Lauria, Josh Brolin and Lewis Pullman Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Red Dress Collection concert

On Thursday, the American Heart Association threw its Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in Los Angeles, with Kelly Rowland, Garcelle Beauvais, Elisabeth Rhöm, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Vivica A. Fox, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Star Jones, Gigi Gorgeous and Christina Milian among those taking part.

Lazy loaded image
Garcelle Beauvais, Vivica A. Fox, Star Jones, Christina Milian, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Elisabeth Rohm and Lauren Spencer-Smith Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Operation Smile 10th Annual Celebrity Ski and Smile Challenge 

Stars like Rebel Wilson, Henry Golding, Dionne Warwick, Evan Ross, Taylor Kinney, Michael Trevino, Andrew Zimmern and others made the trek to Park City, Utah, over the first weekend in April to attend the milestone fundraiser. Held at the St. Regis Deer Valley, the getaway featured event chairs Jennifer Salke of Amazon Studios (a longtime champion of the cause) and Brooke Burke, both of whom mingled with Operation Smile Co-founders Dr. Bill and Kathy Magee. The celeb athletes fueled up for the race with sweet treats by See’s Candies, bundled up in blankets by Barefoot Dreams and sipped cocktails by High West Distillery, Tito’s Vodka and Teremana Tequila. The evening culminated with a private dinner, smile auction and exclusive concert by the Dionne Warwick who gave a heartfelt performance of “What the World Needs Now.” — C.G.

Lazy loaded image
DeVaughn Nixon, Evan Ross, Jennifer Salke, Brooke Burke, Henry Golding, Andrew Zimmern, Dr. Bill Magee, Michael Trevino and Kathy Magee Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Rebel Wilson Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Father Stu photo call 

Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Teresa Ruiz, Jacki Weaver and writer-director Rosalind Ross stopped by The London Hotel in West Hollywood for a photo call on April 1 in promotion for their Columbia film.

Lazy loaded image
Mel Gibson, Teresa Ruiz, Mark Wahlberg, Jacki Weaver and Rosalind Ross Courtesy of Eric Charbonneau

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 family event 

Paramount hosted a blue carpet family event on its studio lot on Saturday in celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with stars Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Natasha Rothwell in attendance.

Lazy loaded image
(L-R Top Row) Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Jim Carrey (L-R Bottom Row) James Marsden, director Jeff Fowler and Lee Najdoub Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Women Write Now celebration and screening event

On March 26, Kevin Hart’s comedy brand Laugh Out Loud hosted a special event to honor the recipients of its inaugural comedic screenwriting fellowship, Women Write Now, at NeueHouse Hollywood. Guests in attendance included Gabrielle Dennis, Meagan Good, Bresha Webb, Amanda Seales and fellowship recipients Wilandrea Blair, Danielle Nicolet and Moni Oyedepo.

Lazy loaded image
Writers Moni Oyedepo and Danielle Nicolet, Laugh Out Loud vp of acquisitions and development Candice Wilson Cherry, writer Wilandrea Blair, president of Laugh Out Loud Thai Randolph, and directors Meagan Good and Gabrielle Dennis Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The Invisible Pilot L.A. special screening 

HBO hosted a special screening of docuseries The Invisible Pilot at The London West Hollywood on March 29 with executive producers Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Todd Schulman, Craig Hodges and Jon Bryant Crawford.

Lazy loaded image
EPs Todd Schulman, Ari Mark and Phill Lott Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Morbius Los Angeles fan event 

Jared Leto stopped by a fan screening of his latest film Morbius on March 30 at the Cinemark Playa Vista and XD theater in Los Angeles.

Lazy loaded image
Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch and Jared Leto Courtesy of Eric Charbonneau

What Goes Around Comes Around Grand Reopening

The luxury vintage shop toasted its remodel with a starry bash inside its new(ish) Soho flagship location. Shop founders Gerard Maione and Seth Weisser mixed and mingled with guests like Katie Holmes, Zazie Beetz, Thomas Doherty, Ellie Thumann, Lamakea Fox, Aweng, Lion Babe, Coco Baudelle and Georgina Burke.

Lazy loaded image
Katie Holmes with What Goes Around Comes Around’s Gerard Maione and Seth Weisser. Courtesy of BFA
Lazy loaded image
Zazie Beetz at What Goes Around Comes Around’s relaunch celebration

Rat In The Kitchen dinner event 

TBS celebrated the premiere of Rat In The Kitchen with an intimate dinner event in Los Angeles on March 30, hosted by series co-stars Chef Ludo Lefebvre and comedian Natasha Leggero. The event, held at Lefebvre’s restaurant Petit Trois in Sherman Oaks, featured a themed cocktail hour, a three-course dinner and impromptu French 101 lessons with the two hosts.

Lazy loaded image
Ludo Lefebvre and Natasha Leggero Courtesy of Elli Lauren/TBS

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off L.A. premiere

Sam Jones’ Tony Hawk doc premiered in Santa Monica on March 30, where the skateboarding star presided over a live vert skating demo and screening of the HBO film.

Lazy loaded image
EP Jay Duplass, HBO documentaries and family programming executive vp Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Tony Hawk, Sam Jones, Mel Eslyn and HBO sports documentaries vp Bentley Weiner Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lazy loaded image
Andy McDonald Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Museum of the Moving Image’s Marvels of Media Awards

NYC’s Museum of the Moving Image celebrated its first Marvels of Media Awards, and coinciding exhibition opening, on March 31 with guests Jason Katims, Rick Glassman and execs Josh Sapan, Michael Barker and Cheryl Henson.

Lazy loaded image
Jason Katims and Rick Glassman Courtesy of Thanassi Karageorgiou/Museum of the Moving Image
Lazy loaded image
Co-chairman of MoMI and co-president of Sony Pictures Classics Michael Barker, president of The Jim Henson Foundation Cheryl Henson and co-chairman of MoMI and managing partner of Dover Madison Capital Management Ivan Lustig Courtesy of Thanassi Karageorgiou/Museum of the Moving Image

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad