Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Welcome Second Child

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have welcomed their second child, with the couple taking to social media to announce the news.

Kushner posted a photo of the newborn’s face to Instagram on Thursday, with the caption revealing that the baby was born Tuesday. He did not share the child’s name.

Plenty of notable figures shared support in the comment section, including Kate Hudson, who wrote “Welcome!!!” and added numerous raised-hands emojis. Kim Kardashian posted “Congrats!!!!” while Gwyneth Paltrow shared a heart emoji.

Kloss, whose credits include previously serving as host for Project Runway and appearing in Zoolander 2, tied the knot with Kushner in October 2018 at a wedding ceremony in upstate New York. They welcomed their son Levi in March 2021.

Kushner is the founder of the venture capital firm Thrive Capital and minority owner of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies. His older brother is Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump and served as senior advisor to former President Donald Trump.

Kloss confirmed the pregnancy while the pair walked the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala in May. When asked at the time why she chose to reveal the news at the event, the model told Entertainment Tonight, “This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I’m honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long.”

Kloss and Kushner’s relationship was the focus of a video clip that went viral in early 2020. After contestants were tasked with designing an outfit for Kloss, judge Brandon Maxwell told one contestant that he couldn’t envision the model wearing his dress. This led the contestant to pointedly quip, “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”