Kate Beckinsale Reveals Injury Behind September Hospital Visit

Following a hospital stay in September, Kate Beckinsale is clarifying the reason behind her visit.

The Jolt star stopped by The Late Late Show on Monday night, and while appearing alongside Foo Fighters’ singer Dave Grohl, revealed why she was admitted to an emergency room in mid-September. Beckinsale assured host James Corden that it wasn’t due to an on-set injury, though her trip to the hospital did take place why she was filming an upcoming project.

“Having done eight- or nine-hundred action movies, I hurt myself putting on a pair of leggings in my hotel room,” the actress said. “I was doing a very intense emotional drama and not running up walls or anything. I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible.”

She went on to describe the feeling of her injury as both “horrific” and “worse than having a baby” bad. “I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t lie down, I couldn’t sit down. I couldn’t do anything,” she said.

Because of that, she wasn’t able to take herself to the ER, and so an ambulance had to be called. “Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a sort of sausage, and put me on a gurney,” she recounted, laughing a bit.

Once taken to the hospital, the Underworld franchise star says she was “given a lot of drugs.” She described herself as someone who doesn’t drink at all, so being heavily medicated for her pain, ultimately taught her “what kind of a drunk I am.”

“I’m not a ‘Do you know who I am? Have you seen all my films?’-type, which is a huge relief because I’m really glad I’m not,” she explained. “But I am a ‘Everybody’s trying to steal my fucking ovaries.'”

Beckinsale had first shared that she had been admitted to the hospital back on Sept. 12 in an Instagram post. “Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love,” she wrote at the time.