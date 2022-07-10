Kate Mara Reveals She’s Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband Jamie Bell

Congratulations are in store for Kate Mara and Jamie Bell. The couple is expecting their second child, Mara’s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the happy news. “There are three of us in this pic,” Mara wrote alongside a photo of her and Bell holding hands.

Mara and Bell previously welcomed a daughter in 2019: “We had a baby a couple weeks ago… Here are her feet,” Mara wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of the infant’s feet. The couple has kept her name private.

After meeting on the set of Fantastic Four, the couple began dating in 2015. In 2017, the couple became engaged and married six months later, with Mara sharing a photo of the two on their special day. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Bell opened up about their “small and intimate” ceremony. “We actually got married right across the street from our house. I literally woke up in my own bed and walked across the street and we had our ceremony,” Bell said.

Bell also shares a son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.