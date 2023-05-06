Katy Perry Responds to Viral Video of the Star Trying to Find Her Seat at King Charles III’s Coronation

Katy Perry departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London.

Katy Perry took to social media to share her response after a video of the music star appearing to have trouble finding her seat was among the moments to go viral from the Coronation Service for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

During the event that took place Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London, Perry was among the high-profile attendees, along with Judi Dench, Emma Thompson, Maggie Smith and Lionel Richie. Footage of Perry seemingly hunting for her assigned chair before the start of the proceedings led the American Idol judge’s name to trend on Twitter.

Proving to be a good sport about the attention, Perry tweeted later that day, “don’t worry guys i found my seat.” She and Richie are set to perform at a coronation concert on Sunday.

Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIg — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023

The star, who wore a lavender Vivienne Westwood suit and hat for the occasion, also took to Instagram to share her appreciation for being part of the high-profile ceremony. In her post, which included photos and video from the day, she explained that she was invited by King Charles III on behalf of the British Asian Trust’s Children Protection Fund, an organization that Perry said she has supported for three years.

“Was such an honor to be able to watch history being made today at the coronation of King Charles III!” Perry wrote in the caption. “Thank you @viviennewestwood for making me feel so lovely in lavender.”

Another high-profile guest was Charles’ son Prince Harry, with the pair having been the subject of reported tension over the years. The Duke of Sussex did not have a formal role during the Coronation Service and was not seated with his family. Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, remained at home in Southern California with their children.