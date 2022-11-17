×
Keanu Reeves, Billie Eilish and Tom Holland Among Stars Confirmed for Venture Into Cures Fundraiser

The list of stars participating in the Nov. 20 online event also includes Will Ferrell, Finneas, Jack Harlow, Joe Jonas, Macklemore, Chris Pratt, Olivia Rodrigo, Molly Shannon, Emma Watson and John Legend.

Keanu Reeves Billie Eilish Tom Holland John Legend Will Ferrell
Keanu Reeves, Billie Eilish, Tom Holland, John Legend and Will Ferrell Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

EB Research Partnership (EBRP) has rallied a slew of stars to appear during the third annual Venture Into Cures, an online fundraiser scheduled for Nov. 20.

The event will feature appearances by (in alphabetical order) Jonathan Brown, Dana Carvey, Billie EilishWill Ferrell, FinneasJack HarlowTom HollandJoe Jonas, Kermit the Frog, MacklemoreLamorne MorrisChris PrattKeanu ReevesOlivia RodrigoMolly Shannon, Hannah Simone, David SpadeEmma Watson, Venus Willams and more, with performances by Broken Social Scene, John Legend, Joy Oladokun, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauren Spencer-Smith and others.

The event raises money while shining a spotlight on individuals and families that are dealing with epidermolysis bullosa. Commonly called EB, it’s a rare genetic disorder (with no treatment or cure) that affects the skin, causing it to tear, blister and/or shear, which causes severe pain, disfigurement and wounds that sometimes never heal.

Rocker Eddie Vedder co-founded EBRP alongside wife Jill, who says that she’s seen firsthand the “devastating impact” EB has on kids and families and that’s what inspired the Vedders to devote time to finding a cure. She added, “This year, we’re continuing to rally our friends and family around the cause, with my daughters Olivia and Harper joining the show.”

Said Eddie Vedder: “Scientists around the world are racing to find a cure for thousands of diseases. Over the last ten years, EBRP in particular has made incredible strides in research and clinical trials. We are thrilled to report that we are truly within reach of a cure.”

Produced by EBRP and Door Knocker Media with artist booking by one twenty eight, EBRP has raised more than $4.6 million with online fundraisers over the past two years. It will stream here.

