Keke Palmer Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child With Boyfriend Darius Jackson

“Hey Son!!!!”

That’s how Keke Palmer kicked off a new Instagram post on Monday afternoon, announcing that she and boyfriend Darius Jackson welcomed a baby boy over the weekend. “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match,” shared the veteran star, 29, who also revealed that name — Leodis Andrellton Jackson — along with two photos of his face and several intimate shots of the couple in the hospital. “Welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Leo is the couple’s first child. Palmer revealed she was expecting in a high-profile way upon taking the stage in December to deliver her monologue as host of Saturday Night Live. “I’m especially glad to be here because there’s some rumors going around,” Palmer said. “People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight. I am.” Palmer then pulled open her blazer to reveal a baby bump. “I gotta say, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” Palmer added with a laugh.

Palmer teased the baby boy’s name last month during an appearance on her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer. The Nope star suggested they were keeping the name private until birth but did describe it by saying “it gives American. It gives Black American storyline.” She added that they wanted a “nice, natural” name. “We’re not going for anything too unique. It’s not about to be Stone and Sand.”

