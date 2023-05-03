Kevin Costner, Wife Christine Baumgartner to Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage

- Share this article on Facebook
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner are divorcing after 18 years of marriage.
Costner’s team confirmed the split in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter. The 68-year-old Oscar winner wed handbag designer Baumgartner in September 2004, and they share three children.
“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the message read. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”
The pair tied the knot with a wedding ceremony at Costner’s ranch near Aspen, Colorado. Costner also has four adult children from previous relationships. This is his second marriage after he and first wife Cindy Silva divorced in 1994.
In February, Costner posted a video to social media of himself unboxing the Golden Globe Award that he won the month prior for his role as patriarch John Dutton on the Paramount Network series Yellowstone. The actor explained in the video that he and Baumgartner had every intention of attending the Los Angeles ceremony, and that she even had a dress picked out, but that flooding in the Southern California area made it impossible for the pair to get there.
That same month, Costner was at the center of reports from anonymous sources claiming the actor refused to work more than a single week on the second half of Yellowstone’s fifth season. At the time, insiders noted that he had been focused on shooting his Western film Horizon.
