Khloe Kardashian Expecting Second Child With Ex Tristan Thompson Via Surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson are expecting a child together via surrogate, her team confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.

This will be the second child for Kardashian and Thompson, who plays for the NBA’s Chicago Bulls. The pair welcomed daughter True in April 2018.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a representative for Kardashian said in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

A source tells THR that Kardashian and Thompson have since split up and do not communicate outside of matters related to co-parenting. According to the insider, True’s sibling was conceived via surrogate before Kardashian was aware of Thompson’s paternity scandal centering on a child who was born in early December.

Kardashian, who currently stars with the rest of her famous family on Hulu’s The Kardashians, had been open on their previous E! show Keeping Up With the Kardashians about her hopes to give True a sibling amid her fertility struggles.

She and Thompson have yet to comment publicly on the baby news.

During an interview with THR that published last month, Kardashian discussed the difficulty of reliving painful personal moments on TV, including the recent infidelity controversy surrounding Thompson.

“That definitely isn’t fun, but when things are so public, there’s no way around it,” she said at the time. “I mean, it’s something that I feel viewers would feel slighted or maybe [say], ‘This isn’t a docuseries, it’s not reality, because you’re not talking about this or showing this.'”