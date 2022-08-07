Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Second Child

Khloe Kardashian attends the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in New York City.

Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child, her representative tells The Hollywood Reporter.

No name has yet been announced for Kardashian and Thompson’s second child, a baby boy who arrived via surrogate. The pair welcomed daughter True in April 2018.

Neither Kardashian, who stars with her famous family on Hulu’s The Kardashians, nor Thompson, who plays for the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, has yet to announce the child’s arrival publicly.

Kardashian’s team announced last month that True’s sibling was on the way after having been conceived in November. Kardashian’s rep said in a statement at that time, “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

Back then, a source with knowledge of the situation told THR that Kardashian and Thompson had split up since the child was conceived and had not been interacting outside of matters related to co-parenting. According to the source, True’s sibling was conceived via surrogate before Kardashian was aware of Thompson’s paternity scandal centering on a child who was born in early December.

Kardashian had been open on E!’s since-ended Keeping Up With the Kardashians about her hopes of giving True a sibling amid her fertility struggles.

During an interview with THR that published in June, Kardashian discussed the challenge of watching painful personal moments play out on TV, including the recent infidelity controversy involving Thompson.

“That definitely isn’t fun, but when things are so public, there’s no way around it,” she said. “I mean, it’s something that I feel viewers would feel slighted or maybe [say], ‘This isn’t a docuseries, it’s not reality, because you’re not talking about this or showing this.'”