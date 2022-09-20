Kim Kardashian to Be Honored by Baby2Baby for “Substantial Financial Contributions” Over 10 Years

Kim Kardashian has a date with Baby2Baby on Nov. 12.

The reality TV star turned mogul has been selected by the nonprofit to receive a Giving Tree Award at its upcoming gala presented by Paul Mitchell. The annual honor, given to “a woman in the public eye who has shown a commitment to giving back to children in need around the world,” is headed Kardashian’s way for her longtime commitment to the cause.

In announcing the news, Baby2Baby confirmed that Kardashian has, since 2013, donated over $500,000 plus $5 million worth of in-kind items including clothing and hygiene products for the women and children Baby2Baby serves. She’s also leaned on her massive platform to help raise awareness and funds for the org’s emergency response and disaster relief programs.

With the honor, Kardashian will join a roster of previous Giving Tree recipients that includes Amy Adams, Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, Vanessa Bryant, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chrissy Teigen and Kerry Washington.

Baby2Baby co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof said they are “extremely proud” to be shining a spotlight on Kardashian. They added: “She has been supporting Baby2Baby for nearly a decade, and most importantly stepped up during the height of the pandemic where she made substantial financial contributions and donated millions of dollars worth of clothing and hygiene items to families in their biggest time of need. Her platform is unparalleled and we are so grateful that she is choosing to spotlight our mission to provide children living in poverty with the basic essentials they need and deserve.”

Over 11 years, Baby2Baby has distributed 270 million items to families in need including 130 million diapers. Most recently, Baby2Baby sent supplies to families impacted by the Kentucky floods and the Mississippi water crisis. In 2022, Baby2Baby will reach more than 1 million children in more than 200 cities in all 50 states. Sponsors for this year’s gala include title sponsor Paul Mitchell and Tiffany & Co., City National Bank, Volvo Cars USA and Prada.